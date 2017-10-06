Image copyright Conwy Council Image caption The pier partially collapsed into the sea in February and was further damaged by Storm Doris

A Grade II-listed pier can be demolished after the Welsh Government gave its approval.

Conwy council approved plans to dismantle the 116-year-old Victoria Pier in Colwyn Bay in July.

But in order for it to go ahead, the plans needed listed building consent from the Welsh Government, which the council received on Friday.

A section of the pier collapsed into the sea in February and a fire broke out on it in March.

The council now wants to dismantle it and redevelop it into a shorter one.

The authority said it would store elements of historical or structural value in a safe place to potentially re-use in a future restoration.

Council chairman Brian Cossey said: "Over recent years the council has been quite clear about the deteriorating state of the pier and the significant risk it posed to public health and safety. Today's decision means that we can now take action."

The council is looking for contractors to carry out the demolition and a report will be presented in mid-November when the contract could be awarded.