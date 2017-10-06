Water hydrant bursts in Cardiff city centre
- 6 October 2017
North West Wales
A water hydrant has been damaged in Cardiff, sending a flume of water into the air.
The incident happened on Custom House Street in the city centre on Friday morning.
Welsh Water said it had been caused by a third party working in the area and that an engineer was on site.
Passersby tweeted photographs showing the burst main.