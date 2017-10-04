Image copyright Aberdyfi Search and Rescue team Image caption The man's body was lifted off the mountain by the Coastguard helicopter

A man's body has been found on Cader Idris in Snowdonia by mountain rescue teams looking for a missing tourist.

They found the body on ground above Llyn Cau on Wednesday afternoon. It has not yet been formally identified.

A French man, aged 30, failed to return to his hotel on Sunday and his car was found near a Cader Idris trail head.

Aberdyfi and South Snowdonia search and rescue teams were called in with two dogs from Search and Rescue Dogs Wales and a Coastguard helicopter crew.