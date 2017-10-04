Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Esinkumo Ayabowei was also known as Henry and played football for a number of clubs on Anglesey

A killer who launched an unprovoked attack on a father-of-two outside a nightclub has been jailed for six years and nine months.

Esinkumo Ayabowei, 27, fell backwards and hit his head on the pavement after being punched outside Peep nightclub in Bangor, Gwynedd, on 1 April.

Kieron Roberts said he wanted to "bang somebody out" just before the attack.

The 26-year-old, of Bangor, admitted manslaughter and was jailed at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday.

Mr Ayabowei, from Llangefni, Anglesey, never regained consciousness after being punched "without any apparent warning or provocation".

The "gentle-giant" was found unresponsive in the street and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd before being transferred to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent where he later died.

Image caption Floral tributes were left close to where Mr Ayabowei was found in Bangor

Roberts was jailed for five years in 2013 for firearms offences but released on licence in 2015.

Mr Ayabowei's widow Melicia Gerrard said she had been "robbed of the love of her life".

She said his five-year-old daughter was taken to visit him in hospital before his life-support machine was switched off.

She said the little girl skipped down the corridor unaware she would never see her father again.

"It broke my heart because I knew what she was about to find out," Ms Gerrard said.