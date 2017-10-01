Image copyright DWMRT

A mountain rescue team member from Ireland has died after an accident in Snowdonia.

Kevin Hallahan, 43, of the Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team (DWMRT), was on a team training event on Crib Goch when the accident happened on Saturday morning.

A statement on the team's Facebook page said they were "deeply shocked".

The Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, which was called to the incident, offered its "heartfelt condolences".

Father-of-two Mr Hallahan, who joined DWMRT in 2011, was a "wonderful person" and a "skilled and experienced mountaineer", the statement said.

"Kevin could be relied upon to complete any task efficiently and safely, always looking out for his teammates.

"He was a man who cared for those around him, supporting and mentoring, with a kind word and his friendly smile."

Image copyright Geograph/Hansjoerg Lipp Image caption Crib Goch, Snowdonia

The team extended its sympathies to Mr Hallahan's wife, daughters, family and friends, and thanked Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team, Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team, Caernarfon coastguard helicopter, and North Wales Police for their assistance.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said: "Yesterday afternoon we were called to this incident on Crib Goch.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to Kevin's family, friends and team mates - our thoughts are with all of you at this terribly difficult time. Rest in Peace Kevin."

North Wales Police is investigating the incident and the coroner has been informed.