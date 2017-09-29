Image caption Patrick McGoohan was the star of The Prisoner which premiered on 29 September, 1967

A celebration takes place on Friday to mark the 50th anniversary of a cult classic TV series filmed in Gwynedd.

Surviving cast members and special guests will take part in a Q&A for The Prisoner's anniversary, and episodes will be screened along with the premiere of new documentary In My Mind.

Filming began in Portmeirion in September 1966, starring Patrick McGoohan in the part of Number Six.

He was held captive in a village where residents were known only by a number.

He would try and escape every week, only to find he was unable to break free without understanding who his captors were and which side they were on, why he was imprisoned and who Number One was.

The show was the creation of McGoohan, producer and director David Tomblin and script editor George Markstein.

At 19:30 BST, there will be a special presentation of the episode Arrival - 50 years to the minute of its UK premier.

In April, a campaign launched to raise £90,000 to erect a life-size statue of McGoohan in Portmeirion with sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn commissioned to make it.

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption In the episode Do Not Forsake Me, Oh My Darling, McGoohan's character is transplanted into another person

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption McGoohan wrote and directed a number of episodes, including the finale, Fall Out

Image copyright ITV/REX/Shutterstock Image caption The Village is patrolled by giant white balloons, called Rover, which ensure no-one can escape