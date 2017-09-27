Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption Donaldson made serious allegations against his victim

A man who carried out a "horrific" rape in an alleyway has been jailed for seven years.

Steffan Donaldson, 38, attacked a woman in her 60s during the morning rush hour near Bangor city centre last March.

He was convicted of two counts of rape and one of attempted rape following a trial at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Niclas Parry told Donaldson he had treated his victim as a "worthless piece of meat" and walked away as if nothing had happened.

The court heard he lied after his arrest and even made false allegations against his victim.

He claimed she was a sexual predator who had robbed him at knife point, but DNA evidence proved otherwise.

Judge Parry said he saw her as "easy prey".

Speaking after the case, Det Con Tamzin Williams said it was "an horrific attack on a particularly vulnerable female".

"I welcome today's sentence and hope it provides his victim and the community with reassurance that North Wales Police will robustly pursue offenders and ensure they face justice," she said.