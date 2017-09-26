More than 50 people have attended a public meeting on Anglesey to voice concerns over a proposed Gypsy and traveller site.

Land has been earmarked for a temporary stopping place in Star and a permanent residential site near Penhesgyn.

Residents at the meeting said the Star site was unsuitable, particularly due to concerns over traffic.

Anglesey council said it had a statutory duty to create official sites for Gypsies and travellers.

The council is required to meet the accommodation needs of that community under new Welsh housing laws.

Earlier in September, the council's executive agreed detailed planning applications should be submitted.

Both sites have been the subject of detailed design considerations - including air quality, noise, ecology and flood risk assessments - following a site selection process and public consultation.

The temporary stopping place would accommodate up to 10 caravans and the permanent residential site would provide four pitches for the traveller community currently living in a lay-by next to the A5025 road between Menai Bridge and Pentraeth.