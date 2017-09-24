Image copyright Stephen Lowe Image caption William F Yates, Llandudno's new Shannon-class lifeboat

A new Shannon-class lifeboat has launched in Conwy county.

The £2.2m lifeboat is the first modern all-weather lifeboat to be propelled by water jets instead of traditional propellers.

It can reach speeds of up to 25 knots - 50% faster than its predecessor - allowing crews to reach casualties faster.

It comes after Llandudno RNLI moved to its new station.

Graham Heritage, coxswain of the Llandudno lifeboat, said "This is an exciting new chapter for Llandudno RNLI and it's a great honour for all on board to be chosen and to be given the responsibility of bringing home our brand new all-weather lifeboat."