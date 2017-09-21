Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the A55 near Caerwys

A drug driver who drove at speeds of 100mph trying to escape from a police officer has been jailed for 12 months.

David Blunt eventually lost control of the vehicle, span across the carriageway and ended up on the nearside verge.

The 32-year-old from St George, Conwy, admitted dangerous driving and two other charges at Mold Crown Court.

Recorder Timothy Petts said he was lucky not to have killed himself and others in the incident on the A55.

Prosecutor Frances Willmott said an off-duty police officer started following him between Caerwys and the Rhuallt Hill which was when he started overtaking other cars.

After spinning off the road, she said he got out and punched the windscreen which was when he was arrested.

'Very fortunate'

Ms Willmott said he had tried to escape as the action put him in breach of a suspended sentence, meaning he thought he would go to jail.

Defence barrister Sarah Yates said he had not planned to drive having taken drugs the night before, but wanted to get home after his partner called saying there was a violent incident going on.

He received an eight month prison sentence for dangerous driving and a concurrent two month sentence for drug driving.

Four months of a suspended sentence was activated consecutively, making 12 months in all, while he was also banned from driving for two and a half years.

Mr Petts told him: "You are very fortunate that no one was injured or killed, including yourself."