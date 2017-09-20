Image copyright Facebook/North Wales Police Image caption War of words: Police want to trace Martin Tate

A wanted man who poked "can't catch me" jibes at the police has been arrested.

Martin Tate used Facebook to mock North Wales Police after the force issued an online appeal to trace him.

The 31-year-old from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, said he wanted to see "who has the last laugh".

Police responded "you can run - but you can't hide" - and he is now in custody being questioned over an assault allegation.

The suspect continued posting insults over the week, including a suggestion that the force needed new officers in his home town, as those looking for him were "stupid".

But North Wales Police posted a thank you message online on Wednesday, revealing that Mr Tate was now in their custody.

"So, he's not the world's best hide-and-seek player after all then... shame," replied one commentator on Facebook.