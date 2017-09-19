Image copyright Jeremy Moore Image caption The man was recovered from water near Bardsey Island

The body of a man has been recovered from the sea on the north Wales coast.

Police said the alarm was raised when he was spotted near Bardsey Island, off the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd, at about 13:00 BST on Tuesday.

Teams from the coastguard and the RNLI went to the area, where the person was found to have died.

North Wales Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious, and they are working to identify the man and inform his family.

The coastguard said the incident is not maritime related.

The coroner for North West Wales is also being informed.