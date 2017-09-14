Holyhead Marina yacht fire: Two people injured
14 September 2017
North West Wales
Two people have been injured after a fire broke out on a 30ft yacht in a marina on Anglesey.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Holyhead Marina just after 18:30 BST on Thursday.
The boat was in the yard rather than in the water and crews from Holyhead and Rhosneigr were needed to put the fire out.