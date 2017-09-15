North West Wales

Llandudno photomarathon event attracts 600 entrees

Cable car heading down to the sea Image copyright Matt Sydall
Image caption Matt Sydall's view of the town's cable car was the overall winner of the photomarathon

Professional photographers and smart phone users pitched their talents in a photography competition with a difference in Conwy county.

Photomarathon Llandudno saw entrants head into the town to photograph eight topics in eight hours, including something yellow and something old.

More than 600 photos were submitted on the day for judging.

An exhibition of all entrees will go on show from Friday.

The event was organised by Culture Action Llandudno in partnership with the LLAWN05 Festival, and received funding from the Arts Council of Wales.

Image copyright Barry Everleigh
Image caption Barry Everleigh's shot of a boat at a jetty was the runner up
Image copyright Corso Cramerotti
Image caption Corso Cramerotti won the children's Four Images category with photos including a seagull at the town's beach
Image copyright Alice Swatridge
Image caption Alice Swatridge won the children's Eight Images category with images including Llandudno station
Image copyright Eifion Williams
Image caption Eifion Williams took the Old category prize with his shot of old cutlery
Image copyright Lyndsey Hackett
Image caption Lyndsey Hackett's view of Llandudno pier won the One and Only category
Image copyright Sarah Horrocks
Image caption Sarah Horrocks won the Connections category with her picture of women laughing at a bus stop
Image copyright Barry Eveleigh
Image caption Barry Eveleigh took the Sanctuary category prize with his image of a man sunbathing with a newspaper over his face

