Five stained glass window panels have gone on display at a church in Conwy county after being restored.

Fragments of the windows, which date back to the 15th Century, were found wrapped in blankets under the pulpit at St Cystennin's Church near Mochdre.

They were sent to Llandudno Museum for safe-keeping but have been restored following fundraising and a Heritage Lottery grant.

They will be displayed in a cabinet at the Grade II-listed church.

The panels depict St George slaying the dragon, as well as St Nicholas, St Catherine, St Peter and the resurrection.

Copies of church records, dating back to the early 1600s, will also be available for people researching family history.

Treasurer Margaret Hodgkiss said: "These are priceless fragments of our history which would have had pride of place.

"These windows pre-date the church itself, which was re-built in 1843 but we know there's been a site of Christian worship here since 338AD."