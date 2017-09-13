Image copyright Facebook/North Wales Police Image caption War of words: Police want to trace Martin Tate

Police have traded banter with an on-the-run suspect who taunted officers online.

Martin Tate, 31, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, is wanted over an alleged assault.

North Wales Police posted a "where is he hiding" message on Facebook - and the wanted man replied: "Can't catch me, hahaha... see who has the last laugh now."

Officers responded: "You can run but you can't hide. See you soon."

The online war of words has been liked by hundreds of people, with others leaving comments.

"Shouldn't laugh - but this is funny," replied one poster, while another commented: "Best game of hide and seek ever".

North Wales Police has asked anyone with information about Mr Tate's whereabouts to contact them.