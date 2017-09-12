Image caption Eskinumo Ayabowei died a day after being punched outside a Bangor nightclub

A man has admitted killing someone with a single punch outside a Gwynedd nightclub.

Kieran Roberts, 26, denied murder but admitted the manslaughter of Eskinumo Ayabowei, who died on 2 April.

Mold Crown Court heard father-of-two Mr Ayabowei, 27, died in hospital after being attacked outside Peep nightclub in Bangor.

Roberts, of Maesgeirchen, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 2 October.

In a statement, Mr Ayabowei's wife said: "On 1 April this year I lost my beloved husband and our two beautiful daughters lost their father.

"This has devastated our world. I am extremely grateful for the help and support we have received from our community.

"Now I want justice for Henry, so that Kieran Roberts is not able to kill again."

Prosecutor Paul Lewis QC said the matter had been discussed with the CPS, police and Mr Ayabowei's family.

"This is essentially an unlawful killing as a result of a single punch by the defendant," he added.

Mr Ayabowei, also known as Henry and Romeo, was found unconscious outside Peep in the early hours of 1 April and died the following day.

He was from Llangefni and played football for a number of clubs on Anglesey.

Llanfairpwll football club said he was "a true gentleman in every sense".