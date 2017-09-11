Image copyright Arthur C Harri/Geograph Image caption The theatre in Harlech was built in 1973

Staffing levels will change and performances will be stopped at a Gwynedd theatre because of money problems.

Theatr Ardudwy, in Harlech, said there would be a "temporary curtailment in arts and entertainment activities" due to "financial circumstances".

It said it would make changes to staffing levels but did not give details.

It added that the board would review the theatre's role in the community.

The statement read: "Following a further review, Theatr Ardudwy is making changes to its staffing levels.

"The board has a commitment to its principal funders, Arts Council Wales and Gwynedd council, to deliver a programme of events, and this programme will be fulfilled.

"Owing to the theatre's financial circumstances, there is however to be a temporary curtailment in arts and entertainment activities at the venue while the board reviews the theatre's role within the community of Harlech and beyond."

Last October the theatre was temporarily closed due to health and safety concerns but it reopened after the structure was declared "sound" with issues limited to the theatre's facade.