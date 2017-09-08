'First Welsh singing toy' is sold around the world

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The couple created a Welsh-language singing toy

The "first Welsh singing toy" has proved a success, with 1,000 sold before it has even hit the shops.

Awena and Baron Walkden from Menai Bridge, Anglesey, came up with the idea as there were no toys for children who spoke or were learning Welsh.

Y Seren Swynol - or The Magical Star - sings five Welsh nursery rhymes and has already been sold to people in Vietnam, Australia and the USA.

The couple set up a company, Si-lwli Cymru, and are working on other toys.

Mr Walkden is a Welsh learner and he said the toys will help him as well as being able to sing songs with children Cari Mon, two and baby Mabon.

His wife said: "We felt there was a lack of interactive toys for children in Welsh on the market, and Cari didn't really take any notice of the songs in English so we decided to devise a Welsh one for her and that started it all."

Language groups from across Wales have made orders.