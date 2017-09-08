Police stop search for Towyn bus stop baby's mum

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Daniel Braxton recalls saving the baby girl

Police have stopped looking for the mother of a baby found in a bus shelter near a holiday park in north Wales.

The girl was discovered at the bus stop near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, on 11 July.

North Wales Police have not been able to find the mother despite numerous appeals.

Det Ch Insp Sion Williams said the investigation had "been brought to a close".

The baby is now eight weeks old and in foster care.

Ms Williams said: "Sadly, we have been unable to find 'mum' despite a painstakingly meticulous investigation."

She added: "Our investigation has always been focussed on mum's welfare, nothing more, nothing less.

"Now that the critical health window has diminished and all conventional lines of investigation completed, the family team in Conwy council are starting to plan the future for this beautiful little girl."

Image caption The bus stop in Towyn where the baby girl was found

Karen Smith, of Conwy council's family team, said there was still time for the mother to come forwards.

She said: "We need to let you know that we are going to start making plans for her future; this means we are going to be looking for an adoptive family for her.

"We would really like you to come forward and contact us if you are able, it will mean she has some information about where she comes from as she grows up.

"We realise this may be difficult for you for various reasons, but it is important that you understand we are now starting to make permanent plans for your daughter's future. Please phone me on 07710 860688."