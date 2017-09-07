Anglesey abattoir firm collapses

Image caption The gates to the plant are now locked

An abattoir that hoped to bring more than 100 jobs to Anglesey has gone into liquidation.

A court ordered Farmers Choice (Anglesey) Ltd to be dissolved after a winding-up order in July.

The company had taken over the former Welsh Country Foods site at Gaerwen, which closed in 2013 with the loss of more than 300 jobs.

Anglesey AM Rhun ap Iowerth said the move was a "big set back" for the community.

"The recent history of the abattoir industry - not just here on Anglesey, but in other places too - tells us that this is a very, very, difficult sector," said the assembly member.

"But I'm still convinced that at some scale we do need a facility here on Anglesey."

Farmers Choice initially said it wanted to expand operations at the site when it took it over in 2013, but only slaughtered a limited number of sheep for a period.

The site gates remained locked on Thursday and nobody from the business could be contacted.