Caernarfon Airport fatal plane crash probe continues

Image copyright Gwyneth Bellis Image caption An Air Accident Investigation Branch investigation team has been sent to the airport

An investigation into the fatal plane crash at a north Wales airport will continue on Thursday.

A pilot was killed when the light aircraft they were flying hit the runway at Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd on Wednesday and burst into flames.

North Wales Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch are involved in the investigation.

Witness Mark Hancock described seeing a "fireball" after the plane struck the runway while trying to land.

"The first thing I noticed was that the plane had no landing gear on, its wheels weren't down," he said.

"It was coming in way too fast and then the bottom of it did a sort of belly flop on the runway.

"It caught fire and then it bounced back up into the air and when it hit the ground again it burst into flames."

Image caption Firefighters were on scene at the airport

Mr Hancock, a guest at the nearby Morfa Lodge Holiday Park, added: "It was like a massive fireball and there was black smoke everywhere."

The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene after police were called to the airport at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

Caernarfon Airport operates training flights and is also home to the Wales Air Ambulance and the HM Coastguard Helicopters operated by Bristow.

Wales Air Ambulance said the crash did not involve any of its aircraft.