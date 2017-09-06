Police dealing with 'incident' at Caernarfon Airport

Police are dealing with an "incident" at an airport in north Wales.

North Wales Police‏ said officers were called to Caernarfon Airport in Gwynedd at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.

The ambulance and fire service have also been sent to the scene, but no further details are available at present.

The airport operates training flights and is also home to the Wales Air Ambulance and the HM Coastguard Helicopters operated by Bristow.