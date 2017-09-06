Three Mochdre brothers locked up after knife attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at the junction between Fford Euryn and Ffordd y Maes on a Monday afternoon

Three brothers have been locked up after a man was stabbed five times, kicked and punched following a feud.

Victim Connor Owen's head was also slammed to the ground during the attack in Mochdre, Conwy county, in March.

Jacko Jones, 18, who used a knife, was given four years and nine months in youth detention after he admitted wounding with intent.

His twin Marvin and other brother Leighton, 20, got two years after admitting wounding at Mold Crown Court.

The court heard all three men had previous convictions for carrying knives.

Judge Niclas Parry described the incident at Ffordd Euryn, Mochdre, as "a serious incident of street violence".

'Cowardly attack'

It took place in the afternoon in the small village and the judge said residents were concerned after a spate of attacks.

The court heard the incident was a "planned revenge" attack after a long-standing feud and Mr Owen was not totally blameless in the "ugly incident".

Brett Williamson, prosecuting, described how Jacko Jones approached Mr Owen in the street and stabbed him under the armpit after he refused to go down an alley with him.

He was stabbed five times with a 7in (17cm) blade in a "frenzied" and "cowardly attack", with the two other brothers joining in.

Mr Owen was airlifted to hospital where he was treated for five puncture wounds, multiple abrasions and bruises.

Judge Parry made criminal behaviour orders, banning the brothers from Mochdre for between seven and five years.

Duncan Bould, representing Jacko Jones, said his client was beginning to mature in custody.

Matthew Curtis said Leighton was studying during his sentence, while Owen Edwards, representing Marvin, said it was a relief to his client that he could not return to Mochdre.