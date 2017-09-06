WW1 poet's home to be officially opened by first minister

The home of World War One poet and soldier Hedd Wyn will be officially opened by the first minister on Wednesday after a £3m restoration.

The event at Yr Ysgwrn in Snowdonia comes 100 years after he won the chair at the National Eisteddfod weeks after he died at the Battle of Passchendaele.

The farmhouse has been renovated along with the Black Chair.

Carwyn Jones will open new exhibition and visitors' centre with Gerald Williams, the poet's nephew.

Image copyright SNPA

Concerns had previously been raised about the farmhouse's long-term future until Snowdonia National Park Authority purchased Yr Ysgwrn in 2012.