Air ambulance called to Builder Street Llandudno fire

A person has been flown to hospital by air ambulance after a fire in a street in Llandudno, Conwy, on Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to Builder Street just after 09:20 BST. The street houses businesses and industrial units and is near the town's railway station.

The person was taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire.

North Wales Fire Service said crews had left the scene by 10:55 and an investigation would take place to establish the cause of the blaze.