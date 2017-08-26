North West Wales

One person rescued in River Llyfni incident in Penygroes

Afon Llyfni flows under Pont Factory between Llanllyfni and Penygroes Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery

A person has been rescued following a incident on the River Llyfni in Gwynedd.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a "water incident" near Llanllyfni Road in Penygroes on Saturday.

A spokesman said the casualty was handed over to the ambulance service for treatment.