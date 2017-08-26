One person rescued in River Llyfni incident in Penygroes
- 26 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
A person has been rescued following a incident on the River Llyfni in Gwynedd.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a "water incident" near Llanllyfni Road in Penygroes on Saturday.
A spokesman said the casualty was handed over to the ambulance service for treatment.