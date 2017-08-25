Elderly man and woman in hospital after Llanrwst house fire

An elderly man and woman have been taken to hospital following a house fire in Conwy county.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to Melin y Coed in Llanrwst just after 06:00 BST on Friday.

Both casualties are in a stable condition at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

Fire crews remain at the scene.