Traffic delays on A55 eastbound after Conwy Tunnel crash

Image copyright Twitter/@JS2Tango Image caption The Wales Air Ambulance was called the accident on Sunday

Part of the A55 in north Wales has been closed after an accident near the Conwy Tunnel.

Police and the air ambulance attended the incident between junction 18 and 19, following a crash at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

The Conwy Tunnel eastbound has been closed and motorists are experiencing long delays in the surrounding areas.

The westbound tunnel was closed for the air ambulance to take off but has now reopened.

North Wales Police have taken to twitter to advise motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.