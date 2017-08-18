Kite and cables warning after boy, 10, has lucky escape

Image copyright SP Energy Networks Image caption The kite was stuck in 33,000 volt cables in Bangor, Gwynedd

A 10-year-old is "incredibly lucky" to be alive after flying a kite into 33,000 volt power cables, electricity engineers have said.

Layton, from Stockport in Greater Manchester, was enjoying a family holiday in Bangor, Gwynedd, when the incident happened.

His mother Stacey O'Connor also risked her life as she tried to free the kite.

"We had no idea we were in danger," she said.

"When I heard Layton screaming because his kite was stuck, it didn't cross my mind that the line might be live. I even tried to shake the kite down myself."

A farmer alerted the electricity network engineers, who gave the mother and her son safety advice, and suggested the boy was checked over at hospital.

"We really were lucky - we now know it could have been a lot worse," added Ms O'Connor.

Issuing a summer warning message, Andy Churchman from SP Energy Networks, said: "Young Layton is incredibly lucky not to have suffered any harm.

"People can receive a life-threatening shock at home with as little as 230 volts, so to have been caught up by a 33,000 volt power line could have proven to be fatal.

"It's incredibly important that families are aware of the dangers surrounding electricity."