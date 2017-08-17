Anglesey road improvement bid by Wylfa Newydd developers

Image copyright Horizon Image caption Artist's impression of the latest design of Wylfa Newydd

Road improvements to prepare for the construction of a £10bn proposed nuclear site on Anglesey are being put to islanders.

Developers of Horizon Nuclear Power hope to start building Wylfa Newydd, by 2020 but need to secure permission first.

A consultation into plans to widen the A5025 between Valley and Wylfa has been launched.

Horizon said the pre-construction work would reduce building time.

It is the fourth public consultation for the nuclear site by the firm - owned by Hitachi Ltd - and includes plans to improve cycle and pedestrian crossings at the plant.

Image copyright Wylfa Newydd Image caption If permission is granted - building could be under way by 2020

Plans to widen, reconstruct and add a new surface layer to the A5025 were first put to the public in 2016, the new consultation includes minor changes made after feedback.

Richard Foxhall, Stakeholder Relations Manager at Horizon, said finalising these plans ahead of securing planning permission for Wylfa would help speed up the process.

"These are important pieces of work that we need to complete before we start the main construction phase of Wylfa Newydd," he said.

"We've made some changes to our original proposals for both the site preparation and road improvements, and we're keen that local people have the opportunity to find out what's new and give us their views."

Horizon Nuclear Power hopes to submit a planning application for the power plant to Anglesey council later this year.

When operational, Wylfa Newydd is expected to create 850 permanent jobs and should start generating power by 2025.