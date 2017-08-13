Biker airlifted to hospital after A470 Betws-Y-Coed crash
- 13 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in Conwy county.
The incident happened on the A470 south of Betws-Y-Coed, between the A5 at Waterloo Bridge and the B5106 at Ponty Fawr Bridge, at 10:35 BST on Sunday.
The rider, in her 20s, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor and is said to be in a stable condition.
The road was closed in both directions for two hours but has since reopened.