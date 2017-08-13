Conwy to become 'outdoor gallery' for new photo festival

Image copyright McCoy Wynne Image caption Photography to appear in the exhibition includes images of north Wales beauty spots such as Great Orme, near Llandudno

A Conwy seaside town is set to be turned into a massive outdoor gallery as part of a new festival.

The Northern Eye International Photography Festival kicks off in Colwyn Bay on 9 October and dozens of shops have signed up to exhibit images from around the globe.

Curator of gallery Oriel Colwyn, Paul Sampson, is organising the two week event.

Amateur and professional photographers have until 25 September to send images.

Their work will be placed on A3 cards and displayed around the town as part of the event

Other displays will focus on north Wales beauty spots and images taken in London in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.