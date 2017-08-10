Dinorwic Quarry fall man, 19, airlifted to hospital

From the section

A 19-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital following a fall at a quarry in Gwynedd.

Rescuers were called to Dinorwic Quarry, near Llanberis, on Thursday at about 11:50 BST.

An HM Coastguard rescue helicopter team and members of Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team helped the man to safety.

He was then flown to hospital via a waiting air ambulance. His condition is not known.