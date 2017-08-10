Gloria Forrester inquest hears of pressure sore concern

Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing at Ruthin coroner's office is expected to last for two days

An 80-year-old woman died as a result of a pressure sore which developed while she was in a care home in Conwy county, an inquest heard.

Gloria Forrester, a resident in the now-closed Halewood home, Rhos-on-Sea, was taken to hospital in July 2016 after her daughter alerted nurses, but she died two weeks later.

One ex-worker said she had mentioned the sore to home owner, Maureen Parry.

The inquest in Ruthin, Denbighshire, is expected to last two days.

"I don't remember any care plan to reduce the risk of it getting worse," said former care home worker Olwen Jones.

She went on to say that she mentioned the sore to Ms Parry every day, but she was told it would improve.

She also claimed Ms Parry told her she had called a doctor twice, but that the doctor had not visited.

'Big regret'

North Wales East and Central assistant coroner Nicola Jones asked Ms Jones why she had not called a doctor or nurse herself.

"Because Mrs Parry didn't allow it," she replied. "My big regret is that I didn't go over her head."

Another carer at the home showed the sore to Ms Forrester's daughter, who rang the district nursing team.

When a nurse visited the home, she found Ms Forrester showed signs of sepsis and said she "was very ill".

An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital.

Ms Parry told the inquest the sore was a regular occurrence which would sometimes flare up.

Shown a picture of the sores after Mrs Forrester was taken to hospital, she said: "When she was with us they were nothing like that."

She added: "If I had seen them like that I would have called the district nurse immediately."

Mrs Parry said she had "never put anything on one side or neglected it, never".

She described Mrs Forrester as a lovely lady who was treated well.

The inquest continues.