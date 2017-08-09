North West Wales

Menai Bridge model made of £1 coins for Thomas Telford anniversary

Bridge image made out of £1 coins Image copyright Joanna Robertson
Image caption The bridge image was created in the shadow of the landmark

About 1,000 round £1 coins featuring the image of Menai Bridge have been fashioned into a model of the historic landmark on Anglesey.

The stunt at Prince's Pier, Menai Bridge, marked the 260th anniversary of the birth of builder, Thomas Telford.

The coins, most of which have been donated, will be banked to support plans to build a £1m community museum by local group, Menai Heritage.

The round £1 coins are being replaced by a new 12-sided version in October.

Image copyright The Royal Mint
Image caption The outgoing £1 coin was issued in 1983. The version with Menai Bridge was designed in 2005

More on this story