Protests against Llandudno Junction 110 new houses plan

Image caption Protestors say the area has already been the subject of "extensive development"

About 150 people have been protesting against a planned housing development in Conwy county.

The plans for 110 new homes on fields on the edge of Llandudno Junction will be considered by councillors on Wednesday.

Planning officers have recommended the proposals - by local builder Beech Developments - should be approved.

Campaigners say the area is already overdeveloped.

The National Trust, which owns nearby Bodysgallen Hall, said the development would "harm the setting" of the Grade I listed park and garden and would also have landscape and biodiversity impacts.

Mike Priestley, Labour councillor for the Marl ward, which includes the site at the corner of Pentywyn Road and Marl Lane, said the area already had more than 400 new houses.

"It's a development in the wrong place - this is on good agricultural land," he added.

"There are highways issues - the entrance to the site is on a 40 mph road with a blind bend. The local school hasn't got space.

"All the evidence says that this scheme should be refused."