'Lessons learned' at Eisteddfod after queue problems

Image caption Visitors to the festival faced long queues for buses on Monday

Visitors to the National Eisteddfod on Anglesey will have to use shuttle buses to get on and off the Maes for a second day.

The main car park at Bodedern was closed on Monday when it became waterlogged due to heavy rain.

Some visitors said they had to wait up to two hours for a bus at the temporary park-and-ride facility in Mona.

Chief executive Elfed Roberts said he was "confident lessons had been learned".

"We're asking people for their co-operation and asking them to be a little bit sympathetic with the problems we're facing," he added.

"We've got 20 buses operating today and hopefully things will run much more smoothly."