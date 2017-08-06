RNLI rescue sailor at dinghy race across Menai Strait
- 6 August 2017
A sailor had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew who also helped to right seven capsized sailing dinghies after a race was hit by strong winds.
It happened during an offshore dinghy race across the Menai Strait from Anglesey to Bangor pier on Sunday morning.
The RNLI said a crew from Beaumaris was launched at about 10:45 BST after the weather "deteriorated rapidly".
Rescuers said the event's own support boats had to help competitors.