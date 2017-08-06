Woman airlifted off Snowdon with head injury after fall

Image copyright Llanberis Mountain Rescue

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with a suspected fractured skull after falling in Snowdonia.

Llanberis mountain rescue team was called to the Pyg track towards the bottom of Snowdon just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.

But due to the nature of her injury, the coastguard was called who flew the woman to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.

Earlier, the team roped a man to safety after he became stuck on the Crib Goch ridge.