Woman airlifted off Snowdon with head injury after fall
- 6 August 2017
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with a suspected fractured skull after falling in Snowdonia.
Llanberis mountain rescue team was called to the Pyg track towards the bottom of Snowdon just before 17:00 BST on Saturday.
But due to the nature of her injury, the coastguard was called who flew the woman to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor.
Earlier, the team roped a man to safety after he became stuck on the Crib Goch ridge.