Man, 71, stuck in mud for eight hours in Pencaenewydd
- 5 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
An elderly man was stuck in mud for more than eight hours after getting trapped on a walk in Gwynedd.
The 71-year-old was walking on a remote footpath near Pencaenewydd on the Llyn Peninsula in Gwynedd on Friday when he became submerged in the mud.
But he was not spotted until about 20:40 BST when a passerby raised the alarm.
Aberglasyn mountain rescue team spent more than 30 minutes freeing him before he was taken to a nearby farmhouse.