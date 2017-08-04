Man killed in Snowdon mountain Pyg track fall named

From the section

A man who died after falling more than 70m on Snowdon has been named.

Malcolm William David Tinsley, 26, from St Helens, Merseyside, fell from the mountain's Pyg track on Monday evening.

His body was recovered by Llanberis mountain rescue volunteers.

The coroner for north west Wales launched an investigation into his death on Friday.

Mr Tinsley was the second person in three days to have died on the Snowdonia mountain range after a man fell to his death on nearby Tryfan.