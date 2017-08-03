North West Wales

Man remanded over Elizabeth Jordan murder in Bangor

Elizabeth Jordan, known as Betty Image copyright Family Photo

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Gwynedd woman who died on Monday.

Elizabeth Mary Jordan, known as Betty, was found seriously injured at a property in Trem y Garnedd, Bangor, and later died in hospital.

The 53-year-old's estranged husband Paul Martin, 54, spoke to confirm his name, age and address during a short hearing at Caernarfon magistrates.

He was remanded and will appear before Mold Crown Court on Friday.
Image caption Forensics officers were at the scene on Monday

More on this story