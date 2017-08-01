Man dies in 60m Snowdon mountain Pyg track fall
- 1 August 2017
A man has died after falling more than 60m on Snowdon.
His body was recovered by Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team volunteers after the incident on the Pyg track on Monday night.
He was taken from the cliff on a stretcher to Llyn Glaslyn lake before being carried off the mountain.
The man is the second person in three days to have died on the Snowdonia mountain range in Gwynedd after a man fell to his death on nearby Tryfan.