Holyhead missing girl, 5, found as father hands himself in
- 1 August 2017
- From the section North West Wales
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A father who disappeared with his five-year-old daughter has handed himself in to police after returning from Ireland with the youngster.
North Wales Police launched a search for Brian Owens, 26, from Holyhead, Anglesey, after he failed to turn up for sentencing at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Police said the girl and her father returned from Ireland on Monday evening.
He will appear in court on Tuesday.