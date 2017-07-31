Anglesey vote sees go-ahead for 8,000 north Wales homes

Image caption Both Anglesey and Gwynedd councils have now approved the plan

A plan for 8,000 houses in north Wales over 15 years has been approved by councillors on Anglesey.

Councillors voted in favour of the Local Development Plan by 21 votes to five.

A small number of protestors gathered outside the council offices in Llangefni to argue it would damage the Welsh language.

The plan was also approved by Gwynedd councillors on Friday.

Both counties are covered by the plan, as the local authorities had prepared a joint land use development strategy.

It includes some houses which have already been built or have planning permission.