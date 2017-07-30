Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat's first shout 'saves a life'

Image copyright RNLI/Green Sea Photography Image caption Pwllheli RNLI's new inshore lifeboat is named after former Coxswain Robert J Wright

The first shout for a Gwynedd lifeboat resulted in a "saved life," the RNLI has said.

Pwllheli RNLI volunteers were showing the public around their new D class inshore lifeboat when they were called to a report of an inflatable boat washing up on Pwllheli promenade beach.

After a search, a man was found 600m out to sea.

He had been in the water for 30 minutes, but was found to be "fit and well".

Andrew Green, helmsman of the inshore lifeboat, said it had been "critical" they found the casualty as soon as possible due to strong winds.

He said it was "a relief" he had been wearing an automatic lifejacket which inflated on impact.

"It's great to know that the first shout for the new inshore lifeboat saved a life," he added.