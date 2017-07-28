Teenager named as Capel Curig road crash victim

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jack was a talented and gifted sportsman

Police have named the teenager who died in a crash in Gwynedd on Thursday.

Jack Keene, 17, from Hertfordshire, was involved in a collision between a Renault Clio and a minibus on the A4086 near Capel Curig in which four other people were injured.

His family described him as a kind, loving and selfless person who "touched the lives of all he met".

They thanked the emergency services and the people at the roadside who tried to save Jack.

In statement, they said: "As a family we are beyond heartbroken to have tragically lost our treasured and much loved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many."

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

Officers want to speak to the occupants of a silver or grey coloured pick up vehicle that overtook a white mini bus between Plas y Brenin and Penygwryd before the incident at about 07:00 BST.

Police said it was not involved in the crash, but the driver may have seen the other vehicles before the incident.