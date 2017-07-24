Tracy Kearns: Man denies Kinmel Bay murder

From the section

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Tracy Kearns was reported missing by her mother on 7 May

A man has denied murdering his partner after her body was found following a police search.

The body of 43-year-old former supermarket manager Tracy Kearns was discovered in Kinmel Bay, Conwy county on 13 May.

Anthony James Bird, 49, from Kinmel Bay was remanded in custody following his 25-minute appearance at Mold Crown Court.

His trial is due to start on 13 November.