Towyn bus stop baby mother appeal hindered by 'misleading calls'

Image copyright North Wales Police Image caption The baby is in the care of Conwy council

Inquiries to find the mother of a newborn baby girl found in a bus shelter are being hampered by "misleading calls," police have said.

The baby was found near the Magpie and Stump pub in Towyn, Conwy county, at 07:15 BST on 11 July.

Police are searching for the mother but say a dedicated telephone line for the baby's family is being "misused".

The calls have resulted in "resources being diverted to conduct unnecessary enquiries", they added.

Det Ch Insp Sion Williams, of North Wales Police, said: "Sadly a very small number of people have chosen to misuse the dedicated line for mum, providing misleading information.

"I cannot stress strongly enough how important it is that this line is kept free for mum, her family or friends."

Police and the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board Trust have been appealing for information as they try to find the baby's mother.

She has been placed under an interim care order by Conwy council.